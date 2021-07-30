Advertisement
Overnight assault at Dakota Community Centre being investigated: Winnipeg police
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 9:22AM CST
Police are investigating an overnight assault at the Dakota Community Centre. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating an assault that took place at a community centre in St. Vital in the early morning hours of Friday.
Police confirmed they are investigating an assault at the Dakota Community Centre, which took place at around 1:30 a.m. Officers did not have any further information to provide on the incident.
This is a developing story. More details to come.