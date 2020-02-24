WINNIPEG -- No one was hurt following a fire early Monday morning in the central St. Boniface area.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the home in the 400 block of de la Morenie Street around 12:07 a.m. after reports of fire coming from a two-storey residence.

When crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the basement.

The fire was declared under control by 12:45 a.m.

The city said everyone inside the home got out safely, thanks to a working smoke alarm.

Crews don't know damage estimates but believe the fire started because some batteries were stored improperly.

Officials are reminding people to store batteries in a cool, dry place at normal room temperature. Loose batteries, even dead ones, should be kept in their proper packaging.

It's also advised that batteries are never stored in drawers with metal objects as they can short-circuit, leading to high heat or leakage.