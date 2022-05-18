Owner of Assiniboine Park train looking for new ownership

The current owner of the Assiniboine Park Steam Engine is looking to sell the train, with the hopes of keeping it in Winnipeg. May 18, 2022. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News) The current owner of the Assiniboine Park Steam Engine is looking to sell the train, with the hopes of keeping it in Winnipeg. May 18, 2022. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island