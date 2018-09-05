

CTV Winnipeg





A 17-year-old Oxford House boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Oxford House RCMP responded to a report of a collision around 11:30 p.m. on the Main Road in the community.

Police said a 16-year-old girl, also from Oxford House, was driving and struck the boy. Police believe the boy was lying on the road at the time of the collision.

According to the RCMP, the driver stopped at the scene and immediately contacted police. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Police are looking for anyone with information on this crash to contact the Oxford House Detachment at 204-538-2046.