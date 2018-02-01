A mail room mystery hitting Canadian universities also has some baffled in Winnipeg.

Both the University of Winnipeg Students’ Association and University of Manitoba Students’ Union have received random packages from an unknown sender.

At the University of Winnipeg, students’ association vice president Megan Linton told CTV she was first alerted to the mysterious packages in an email from her office manager.

The email read:

“There’s an Amazon package addressed to the students’ union that contains an LED makeup mirror and several cords.

If this is yours, please pick it up! Also, if you’re having personal packages delivered to work, have it addressed “ATTN: Your Name” so that I don’t go riffling through your packages!”

But Linton said nobody claimed the package, and after they received four of five more, the association asked University of Winnipeg mail room staff to stop sending the packages down.

Staff with the students’ association got in touch with students’ unions across the country, only to find out universities in nearly every province were having the same experience.

Now, university union staff across Canada share humourous posts about the packages’ contents in social media group chats.

“If it’s a prank it’s a very expensive prank,” said Linton.

UMSU staff were also surprised when they started receiving parcels.

Vice president of finance and operations Jehan Moorthy told CTV News the first one arrived before Christmas.

“And it was two objects. One was a sex toy. Another a phone accessory,” said Moorthy.

After a second parcel arrived to the University of Manitoba, its students’ union reached out to Amazon.

“We found out offices across the country were having similar issues with not knowing where these objects were coming from.”

Laughing about the packages, Moorthy said they have brought university union staff across the country together by sparking conversation.

In a statement to CTV Winnipeg, a spokesperson for Amazon wrote:

“We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies. We have confirmed the sellers involved did not receive names or shipping addresses from Amazon. We remove sellers in violation of our policies, withhold payments, and work with law enforcement to take appropriate action.”

At the University of Regina, students’ union staff received a number of items, including a red cape.

Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, ON has also received about 16 packages, including one that contained a record player.

Farhan Yousad with the students’ union said his office decided to reach out to RCMP in Thunder Bay.

“We were worried as to why these were coming to our address. And maybe someone’s card got hacked, or someone was up to something,” Yousad said.

RCMP officials in Manitoba said they weren’t aware of the packages, and that it didn’t sound like a criminal matter.