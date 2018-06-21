

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg City Hall is losing more veteran councillors.

Point Douglas councillor Mike Pagtakhan announced on the floor of council that after 16 years he won't seek re-election this fall.

Pagtakhan was a little emotional at times as he addressed his colleagues.

Earlier this year, 20-year councillor Jenny Gerbasi also informed the city she's not running again.

Pagtakhan, a member of Bowman's inner circle, and Gerbasi normally vote along the same lines as Bowman.

Pagtakhan said he's leaving on his own terms to take on the next chapter of his life.

In 2010 he attempted a run at federal politics losing a liberal nomination race to current Winnipeg MP Kevin Lamoureux.

Longtime Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt announced he too wouldn't be seeking re-election.

First elected in 2002, Wyatt recently returned to work after spending 79 days in a treatment facility.

On another election note, former councillor and mayoral candidate Garth Steek told council he's running in River Heights for a spot on council.