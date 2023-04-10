Pair had gun pointed at them after ignoring cigarette request: Brandon police
A man pointed a handgun at two people in Brandon over the weekend after they didn’t comply with his cigarette request, according to the Brandon Police Service.
Around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Rosser Avenue for the report that two people were approached by a man with a gun.
Police allege that a man asked the two victims for a cigarette, but when they just continued to walk away he pointed a handgun at them.
Officers found an 18-year-old man who matched the description given by the victims. The suspect was found to have a piece of a Glock-style pistol in his possession.
A police dog was then used for an article search, with the dog finding another handgun part in a nearby yard.
The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday on a number of offences, including two counts of pointing a firearm.
