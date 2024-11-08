Pair of Manitoba towns smash previous heat records

Two Manitoba towns set new heat records on Thursday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Churchill reached a high of 5.1 C, comfortably surpassing the old record of 2.2 C set in 1964.

Meantime, the mercury in Swan River area rose to a high of 14.5 C, breaking the previous record set in 2016 of 13.1 C.

According to the weather agency, records in Churchill and Swan River have been kept since 1929 and 1960, respectively.

Temperatures soared in the region this week thanks to a low passing to the north, with the south nestled in the sweet spot between a leading warm front and a trailing cold front.

Meanwhile, double digit temperatures are expected to continue in the south into the weekend.

- With files from CTV’s Colleen Bready