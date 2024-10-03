WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Pair of teams remain unbeaten as week five of high school football starts

    It was a day of junior varsity action as week five of high school football in Winnipeg kicked off.

    Starting with JV9, the Steinbach Regional Sabres had their way with the Sturgeon Heights Huskies 51-22 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

    Meantime, the John Taylor Pipers unleashed their offensive power, beating the Maples Marauders 62-6.

    Looking at JV12, the Oak Park Raiders remained undefeated, grabbing the 35-14 win over the Vincent Massey Trojans, and the Dakota Lancers blanked the St. Paul's Crusaders 40-0.

    Another eight games will take the field on Thursday.

