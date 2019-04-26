

CTV Winnipeg





Premier Brain Pallister announced on Friday that the Manitoba government will be selling the Grace Lake Airport.

The province is transferring ownership of the airport, including 373 acres of Crown land, to Beaver Air Services Limited Partnership, Missinippi Management Ltd., and Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.

“The transfer of the Grace Lake Airport to a community-based company, owned and operated by a First Nations entity, means the real benefits of this agreement will stay in the community for a long time,” Pallister said in a news release.

The sale supports the continual use of the land as an airport under Indigenous and community-based ownership.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the government and our partners to keep the economic benefits of this agreement right here at home,” said Mathias Colomb Cree Nation Chief Lorna Bighetty in the news release.

The agreement included a fair market sale price at the appraised value, a requirement that Mathias Colomb Cree Nation secure an airport operating certificate from Transport Canada, and that the airport be made available for public service delivery including medevac and air ambulance service.