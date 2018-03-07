The Manitoba Heavy Construction Association is accusing the Pallister government of awarding major construction contracts without a competitive bidding process.

On Tuesday Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced two firms had successful bids and would build a road for the Lake St. Martin Outlet Channel. When asked if the contracts were tendered Schuler said yes.

“They have been tendered. The cost is a 10 million dollar protected cost for the road,” said Schuler.

But the MHCA says there was no bid process. In a release to its members it says it’s dismayed to see two sole-sourced contracts awarded for the project.

“We cannot and do not, as a matter of principle, support sole-source contract awards for the access road or any publicly funded project. That assures neither value for money, nor transparency and accountabilitys” says the statement.

CTV News has asked for a comment from the government.