A major shakeup Wednesday to Premier Brian Pallister's cabinet.

The Manitoba premier shuffled all his key portfolios, including health, finance and justice.

In the middle of the health care overhaul, Kelvin Goertzen is moving from health to education, Cameron Friesen is then switching from finance to health and Scott Fielding is moving from families to finance.

Fielding is a former finance chair with the City of Winnipeg.

As a result, Heather Stefanson moves from justice to families. Cliff Cullen then becomes the new justice minister.

Stefanson will stay on as deputy premier.

St. Vital MLA Colleen Mayer gets a promotion to cabinet taking over Crown services from Cullen.

This leaves Ian Wishart, now the former education minister, out of cabinet, but he will follow through with a review of the education system.

The rest of the cabinet remains the same.