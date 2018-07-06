In the middle of forest fire season, the Pallister government moved a step closer to offloading emergency air services to the private sector.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees Union says its members were told Friday morning the province is leasing out its fire suppression aircraft, including 11 water bombers, and selling three air ambulances. MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky expressed safety concerns over the plan.

"These essential services should not be auctioned off as a profit opportunity for private airline corporations,” said Gawronsky.

The province confirms it is putting out a request for proposals to see if contracting out the services will save money and improve service.

While it says nothing is final, a statement from Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler suggests a review shows the current model is flawed:

"ASB (Air Services Branch) was not being used to its full capacity, and that better, more consistent service is possible if the service is contracted out and the assets are sold. This decision is not just about saving money; this is about assuring and developing a plan that includes properly staffed, consistent air service that is safe and secure for when Manitobans need it,” said Schuler.

The union says the fate of the pilots, mechanics and other staff impacted by the decision is still unclear.

"Currently we don't know what this will mean for the public services that are provided or approximately 70 MGEU members who provide these services,” said Gawronsky.

On existing staff, Schuler said the following:

“Our government is bound by all collective agreements and we respect the employees in this process. We will work together with all staff to ensure a smooth and orderly transition when the RFP is awarded,” said Schuler.