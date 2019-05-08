

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





Premier Brian Pallister offered no hints of a possible early election at his party’s annual fundraiser.

The provincial leader, who has extended clues of an early vote the past several months, was tight-lipped about the topic and did not field questions from media at the Blue Skies Gala dinner at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre Tuesday night.

During his speech, the premier doubled down on campaign promises such as cuts to both ambulance fees and the Provincial Sales Tax, effective July 1.

The election is tabbed for October 6th, 2020, but Pallister has repeatedly hinted that he may call for an early election due to it being the same year as Manitoba’s 150th Anniversary and it could possibly clash with the province's festivities.