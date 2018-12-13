

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is adding his voice to those who are fighting a proposed federal law that would change how energy projects are reviewed.

Pallister says Bill C-69, if passed, would create a lot of uncertainty, stall projects and hurt investment.

The bill would expand environmental considerations for energy projects and Pallister says it is so broad and vague it would tie up projects in courts and scare away investment.

Pallister also criticized Quebec Premier Francois Legault who recently said there is no social appetite in Quebec right now to accept "dirty energy" from Alberta.

Pallister says it's strange for the Quebec government to say that when oil is their principle import.