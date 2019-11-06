WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said the violent crime problem plaguing Winnipeg will be brought up when he meets with the Prime Minister on Friday.

Calling the recent murder of a three-year-old boy shocking, Pallister said he doesn’t have a specific wish list on crime for Justin Trudeau, instead he wants to pick the PM’s brain.

“I’m going to raise it with the Prime Minister to see if he has any ideas,” said Pallister.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman called on Pallister and Trudeau for a meeting as the city recorded its 40th homicide for 2019.

Pallister was asked if he’d push for Bowman’s request.

"I don’t do my scheduling through the media,” said Pallister.

The Premier said he also plans on raising other topics including health care funding, the Lake Manitoba outlet project, and national unity.