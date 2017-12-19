

CTV Winnipeg





Premier Brian Pallister is becoming less popular amongst Manitobans, according to the latest poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

Pallister’s approval rating fell two percentage points during the final quarter of the year. The premier now sits at a 34 per cent approval rating.

Saskatchewan’s Brad Wall, who has announced his upcoming retirement, remains Canada’s most popular premier at 53 per cent, up four points from last quarter.

Next is British Columbia’s John Horgan, who sits at a 49 per cent approval rating. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne brings up the rear with a 20 per cent approval, though that number is up three percentage points from last quarter.

Pallister’s drop could be attributed to sweeping health care reforms in the province, which have not been popular amongst many Manitobans.