

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





A poll by the Angus-Reid institute shows Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister enjoying his highest approval rating in nearly three years.

Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives were elected to a second majority government on September 10.

The poll released Friday has 48 per cent of respondents saying they approve of Pallister’s performance.

That number puts Pallister in sixth place among the provincial premiers.

Topping the approval list are Premier Francois Legault of Quebec at 64 per cent and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe just behind at 63 per cent.

Another recently elected premier, Alberta’s Jason Kenney, has the approval of 60 per cent of his constituents.

At the bottom of the list are Doug Ford of Ontario at 37 per cent and Nova Scotia’s Stephen McNeil at just 27 percent.

The survey was conducted between September 16 and 18 of this year and carries a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.