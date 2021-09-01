WINNIPEG -- Brian Pallister is officially stepping down as Manitoba’s premier on Wednesday, with Kelvin Goertzen set to take over.

Pallister announced his intention to step down last month. He said he has decided to leave well before the Progressive Conservative leadership vote on Oct. 30, noting he wants to make sure the race doesn’t become divisive.

To date, former health minister Heather Stefanson, former member of parliament Shelly Glover, and MLA Shannon Martin are running for the PC leadership position.

On Tuesday, Goertzen was named as the interim leader of the province’s PC Party. He will be sworn in as interim premier on Wednesday.

The Steinbach MLA was first elected in 2003 and has served as the minister of health, education, and seniors and active living.

Goertzen will remain in the role of interim premier until a new leader is chosen next month.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from The Canadian Press’ Steve Lambert.