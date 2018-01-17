

The Canadian Press





Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he's not going to inject himself into the debate over a men-only squash club in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club has been facing calls that it change its 109-year-old ban on women -- although it allows them to attend events as guests.

Pallister says the matter involves a private organization so he's not going to comment.

Conservative MLA Scott Johnston held a fundraising event at the club last November, but the premier's office says it was open to men and women