Pallister steps back from men's only club debate
(File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:57PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 17, 2018 1:03PM CST
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he's not going to inject himself into the debate over a men-only squash club in Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg Squash Racquet Club has been facing calls that it change its 109-year-old ban on women -- although it allows them to attend events as guests.
Pallister says the matter involves a private organization so he's not going to comment.
Conservative MLA Scott Johnston held a fundraising event at the club last November, but the premier's office says it was open to men and women