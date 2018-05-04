Premier Brian Pallister wants to investigate why Manitoba Hydro is billions of dollars in the red.

Pallister said in the coming days he will release the details of a review to probe decisions made by the Crown corporation under the previous NDP government. He said mistakes of the past can’t be repeated.

“There are some questions there that have been raised and other questions that have been raised previously that may require us to do a deeper dig a deeper dive and see if we can’t learn from past decision making processes of how to do a better job of Hydro in the future,” Pallister said.

Hydro said its debt could rise as high as $27 billion as it borrows money to pay for major projects like the Keeyask generating station and the Bipole III transmission line.

Earlier this week the Public Utilities Board recommended the province pay the additional $900 million it cost to build Bipole on the west side of Lake Winnipeg, a decision made by the former NDP government.

The NDP argue the east route was a no-go because of opposition from Indigenous communities.