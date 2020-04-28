WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister will provide an update on Manitoba’s measures to fight COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The premier will speak at the Manitoba Legislative Building Tuesday morning at 11:15 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream the event.

Last week, the premier introduced a wage subsidy for employers to hire summer students.

Pallister has also mentioned plans for how the province will reopen non-essential businesses will be released this week, following plans released by Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec. He said keeping the public safe and slowing transmission of the COVID-19 virus is necessary for any reopening plan.

As of Monday, a total of 272 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More to come.