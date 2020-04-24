WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister is set to speak about the province’s latest efforts at fighting COVID-19 Friday morning.

The premier is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative building at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg is livestreaming the event.

Pallister’s announcement comes one day after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced plans to start gradually reopening the province in five phases starting May 4. The process will see non-essential businesses reopened gradually starting May 4, starting with restricted medical services, such as dentists, as well as parks, campgrounds and golf courses.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said Thursday Manitoba is keeping a close eye on Saskatchewan’s plan as they develop Manitoba’s plan to reopen the province.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton announced Manitoba Public Insurance will be returning $110 million to Manitobans through rebate cheques starting in May. Wharton said the rebates come from a surplus in the organization due to fewer claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 12, Manitoba has reported 262 cases of COVID-19, along with six deaths.

This is a developing news story. More to come.