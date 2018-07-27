

CTV Winnipeg





The city said Pan Am Pool will close from July 30 to Sept. 9 to undergo regular season maintenance.

Construction will also begin with the closure, to replace the pool’s ceiling, lighting and public address system. That work is expected to last longer than the shutdown, until the end of 2018, but the city said officials will work to keep sections of the facility open whenever safe.

The city also said groups which use the pool have been accommodated at other pools.