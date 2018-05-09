

Panasonic Canada is recalling two models of its Toughbooks line of rugged laptops over a fire hazard.

A recall notice issued by Health Canada says the batteries of affected laptops may spontaneously ignite while charging or after it is fully charged, and more than 2,000 of the models were sold in Canada.

It also said there have been no reports of ignition of injuries in Canada as of May 3, 2018.

People who own Panasonic Toughbooks with model numbers CF-SX2 and CF-C2 , sold in Canada between October 2012 and May 2017, are being asked to download a “BIOS utility” from the Panasonic Canada Website that will “enable the ECO/High Temp laptop mode, which will reduce the risk of battery ignition,” the recall notice said.

It also said a replacement battery isn’t necessary, and that Toughbook software will be updated late in May to prevent battery ignition.

More information is available on Health Canada’s website.