Pandemic highlighted limitations of Manitoba court system: report

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the limitations of Manitoba’s court system, particularly when providing services to remote court participants, and now the provincial court wants the technology improved, according to a new report.

The Provincial Court of Manitoba’s 20th annual report, which covers the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022, states that the court wants the expansion of video link capabilities into remote communities, especially in northern Manitoba.

It notes that the main barrier in these remote communities is inadequate bandwidth to maintain a secure connection for video appearances.

“Individuals arrested in their communities are often transported to the nearest judicial centre for a bail application or bail hearing when the Crown opposes their release,” the report says.

“The associated human and financial cost is significant. We would like to see capacity for these hearings to occur by video in a person’s home community.”

The report goes on to say that the lack of facilities and internet connection in remote and northern communities caused complications for the court system during the pandemic. In some cases, they tried conducting dockets over the phone, but often matters could not advance as the defence counsel had difficulty meeting with or contacting their clients.

“The pandemic has widened the gap between the services available to some of the most vulnerable and impoverished remote communities in northern Manitoba, and those available elsewhere in the Province,” the report says.

The Provincial Court of Manitoba emphasizes that remote communities need internet and cellphone service to receive timely access to justice.

COURT DELAYS

Another impact of the pandemic on the Provincial Court of Manitoba was delays in the system.

According to the annual report, the number of cases that took longer than 18 months to complete increased from 3.6 per cent to nine per cent this year. This shows that even though there were fewer cases in the system, they took longer to complete compared to the previous year.

The report notes this is “largely attributable to the pandemic and the suspension of court proceedings.”

There is a Supreme Court ruling for trial timeframes that says provincial cases need to be heard within 18 months.

The full Provincial Court of Manitoba annual report can be found online.