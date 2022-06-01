Pandemic leaves Manitoba Soccer Association with referee shortage

Soccer

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the counts the Depp-Heard jurors considered

The Virginia civil jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp on all three of his counts Wednesday, finding that Amber Heard had not only made false and defamatory statements, but that she'd done so with 'actual malice' -- a higher threshold for cases involving public figures.

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?

With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island