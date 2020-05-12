WINNIPEG -- Supply chain concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have some Winnipeggers looking to grow more of their own food and one city councillor calling for new policies to make it easier.

While people can grow their own produce in their yards, St. Boniface councillor Matt Allard wants the city to allow residential land to be used for commercial fruit and vegetable production.

He introduced a motion at Tuesday’s Riel community committee meeting calling on the city change a zoning bylaw in time for this year’s gardening season.

“I think this motion goes a long way towards helping us with food security,” said Allard. “Currently, you can grow your garden on your residential property but what you can’t do, is you can’t sell it, according to the zoning bylaw. So this would be a slight tweak to the zoning bylaw.”

Allard said the move would allow companies to use residential land for gardens.

“In some jurisdictions, this has been quite popular and you see people basically replacing lawns with fruits and vegetables – and for the landowner, the person living in their home, a lot of the time what it looks like is you’re allowing a business to use the land and then you get some benefit. It could be money, it could be some of the produce coming back.”

“That’s the concept and for it to be legal we would need to change our zoning bylaw.”

Allard said a similar motion was previously introduced a couple years ago but hasn’t led to any changes.

St. Boniface resident Eric Reder likes the idea.

He just started digging up his driveway to replace it with a fruit and vegetable garden to grow food for him and his son, North, and to share with neighbours in need.

“I decided that with the need to have fresh food and ensure that there’s enough food being produced, I decided I was going to dig up the area where I park my car so that I could grow food for the year,” said Reder. “I realized I should be buying seeds, I should start seeds early on and grow as much food as I can here because we’re in uncertain times.”

The Riverview Garden Society, which runs a community garden along Churchill Drive, said based on calls on emails there seems to be more interest from people who want to grow their own food this year due to the pandemic. However, the group said its plots are in high demand every year – they’re all rented out and there’s a waiting list to get one.

A city spokesperson said in an email there are currently 10 City-run allotment sites that have 239 rentable plots.

“The plots have all been rented this year with the pace of rentals and inquiries similar to past years,” the spokesperson said. “We operate at or near capacity and do not keep a waiting list.”

Nora Hogman has been working and growing food in the community garden for the past five years and plans to help other gardeners this year due to the pandemic.

“Mainly because some people aren’t able to farm their own plots – one person is stuck in another country and she can’t get back,” said Hogman. “Another friend who is ill, not feeling well and not really comfortable about getting out in the garden, has asked me to grow some of her food, too.”

Hogman plans on sharing some of the food she grows on her plot with people who need it.

She also has a garden in her yard.

“I feel good about it,” said Hogman. “I mean maybe some people feel good about their grass, but I feel good about seeing food growing and being eaten by friends.”