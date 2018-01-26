

CTV Winnipeg





The recent ban on certain paper and plastic imports to China is costing Winnipeg taxpayers money.

A report to the water and waste committee says an over expenditure of $1.5 million over the next two years is needed for the city’s recycling processing contract.

Halton Recyling sorts and produces a product from items collected in the automated blue carts. Seventy per cent of the finished materials are sold to China.

The report says the ban is creating more work for the company which requires additional sorters, quality control staff and maintenance.

China brought in the restriction in an attempt to cut down on pollution.