The field of paramedicine is now a governed profession in Manitoba under the Regulated Health Professions Act.

This act brings together all regulated health professions under one piece of legislation. It governs who can perform certain duties by regulating certain procedures.

“Paramedics are often the first point of contact for patients suffering through potentially life-threatening, traumatic situations,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a news release.

“Giving this profession the right to self-regulate acknowledges their importance to the health-care system and the work they do, for the benefit of all Manitobans.”

Earlier this week a regulation was passed that establishes a college for paramedicine and defines the scope of practice for the profession. Goertzen said this regulation also allows for a 15-member transitional council to be formally appointed.

“On behalf of the council, I’m pleased the regulations have been put in place to move this process forward,” said Dr. John Wade, council chair.

“Our next steps are to undertake the work needed to enable the college to assume the responsibility to regulate the profession including recruiting the first registrar/executive director.”