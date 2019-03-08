Featured
Parents cautioned about street safety after incident near Lord Selkirk School reported
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 10:27AM CST
A letter reminding parents to talk to kids about street safety was sent home Thursday after a student reported an incident at lunchtime.
Police said they received a report a young person may have been grabbed by the arm, and school resource officers are working with the school.
The school said it happened as a student was leaving for lunch, and asked anyone with more information about the incident to call the police non-emergency line.