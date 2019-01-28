

A school division in northeast Winnipeg is urging parents to talk about how to be safe and responsible online after a number of incidents saw youths arrested in connection with online threats.

A letter sent to parents and guardians of students in the River East Transcona School Division Monday said, “Social media threats are real threats, and we – as well as the Winnipeg Police Service – will treat them as such.” It said online threats can have legal and educational consequences, and students who make threats could potentially be expelled from their school or the division.

The letter said in schools, students are taught about digital citizenship, their digital footprint and what their responsibilities are as members of a digital community. It emphasized how posts can be permanent and “nothing online is anonymous.”

“What we post – and what we comment on, like or share – can affect not only our digital reputation, but our offline reputation, as well,” read the letter.

It said it is critical students get the message, as police told the division the youths alleged to be involved in the recent threat incidents “did not fully understand the seriousness and impact of their actions.”

The division said parents can learn more about how to talk to kids about being safe and responsible online by searching for “digital citizenship” resources online or by visiting commonsense.org.