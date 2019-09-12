

CTV News Winnipeg





A letter has gone out to parents of children at Arthur Day Middle School after a girl reported an attempted abduction.

Police said it happened Wednesday around 12:20 p.m., when the 10-year-old child said she was grabbed by two males in the area of a strip mall near Kildare Avenue and Wayota Street.

The letter to parents said it happened in the parking lot of a Safeway, and the girl was grabbed by the hand after feeling uncomfortable as the males were speaking to her.

The males then tried to force her into a vehicle, police said, adding that it was described as a black or blue SUV or truck.

The suspect who grabbed the girl is described by police as a black male who looked about 16 years old. He had an average build and was wearing a red or maroon sweater with a stripe on it. The other suspect may have been black or Indigenous, police said, and no other description was given.

Police continue to investigate. The letter to parents said the school was temporarily placed in a hold-and-secure following the incident and teachers have spoken with students about personal safety.