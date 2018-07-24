The Canadian Centre for Child Protection’s Cybertip.ca program has issued a warning for parents about an app it said includes a “significant volume of sexual content.”

The app, ‘Cake’, is used for live streaming video as well as one-on-one video chats. The CCCP alert said users can use a mode to ‘Go Private Random’ to connect with people they don’t know.

It said the app could be used to “seek out youth and gradually manipulate them into sharing sexual images or videos” that can be saved without the user’s knowledge.

Staff with the centre created an account on the app and received four unsolicited sexual messages within 12 hours, including a sexually explicit video from a male.

The app also allows users to reward other users with a kind of currency, ‘diamonds,’ the alert said can be exchanged for cash value. It said teens who are prone to taking risks may end up connecting with people they don’t know, who could ask them to perform tasks “that may progress to being sexual in nature.”

Cake is rated appropriate for those age 17 and up on Google Play and the Apple App Store. It’s terms of use state users must be age 13 and up, and that users under age 18 need parental consent.

The alert said the age restriction is not enforced, that no child under 13 should use it, and that parents should speak to teens about choosing a more appropriate streaming app.

It’s also suggested parents talk to teens about how anyone watching can capture the images or video they stream online, and encourage teens to be open if they experience a weird or uncomfortable moment online.

If teens are using the app, the alert advises they review security and privacy settings and change the ‘Profile Visible’ setting to ‘Hidden’ and the ‘Private Call’ setting to ‘Not Accept.’

Parents are also encouraged to review their teen’s lists of users labelled ‘Friends,’ ‘Followers,’ and ‘Following,’ and have them delete users they don’t know.

Cake's description on the Google Play store said there is no "tolerance for nudity, violence and other offensive behaviors," and that public content is moderated.