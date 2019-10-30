WINNIPEG -- A suburban subdivision popular with trick-or-treaters is taking a new approach to Halloween, asking anyone entering to ditch their wheels for the evening.

Carla Devlin, a councillor for Ward 1 East. St. Paul, said Halloween can be hectic in the Pritchard Farm development.

“I prepare for 200 kids when I make my bags every year,” she told CTV News, explaining most streets in the area don’t have sidewalks, meaning costumed kids have to share the road with cars.

Homes there also have sloped driveways, and Devlin said she’s seen vehicles using them to turn around on Halloween, which she worries could be dangerous for small children.

“I drive a truck,” she said. “When I back out, not always can I see who’s behind me, even with my backup camera.”

Devlin said to help keep kids safe, she brought forward a resolution to have the three entrances to the neighbourhood manned by volunteers who will ask drivers to take parties of trick-or-treaters around by foot.

“It’s no different than if you go to The Forks or Festival du Voyageur, there’s parking areas and then you walk to all the festivities,” Devlin said.

TRICK-OR-TREATERS FROM OUTSIDE AREA STILL WELCOME

Devlin said the intention is not to discriminate against trick-or-treaters who live outside the area.

“We’re not saying we’re closed for business, we’re just saying if you want to come in, we ask that you park and walk,” she said.

Between 6 and 8 p.m., drivers entering the area will be directed to either drive directly to their destination, drop off people to walk or park.

“It’s really important for our little, precious, short ones to be safe for a couple of hours on Halloween night,” said Devlin.