

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg will close northbound and southbound lanes of Pembina Highway between Stafford Street and Jubilee Avenue to allow for construction work. Parking restrictions will also be put in place on Osborne Street and Jubilee during the closure.

The closure begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb, 15 and will last until 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

The city said on street parking will be restricted on the eastbound curb lane of Jubilee Avenue between Nassau Street and Osborne Street, as well as on the northbound curb lane of Osborne near Brandon Avenue. The city said the temporary parking restrictions are being put in place to help traffic flow better.

Girders are being installed in the Southwest Transitway over the Pembina Bridge, said the city in a news release, adding that work will be done around the clock during that time.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still have access to the sidewalk, and Winnipeg Transit and emergency vehicles will also be able to pass through.

Drivers are asked to allow for additional travel time and use alternate routes, such as Osborne Street, Waverley Street or Kenaston Boulevard.