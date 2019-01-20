

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is reminding drivers that a major snow hauling operation means parking will be restricted on several streets Sunday.

It says to watch for ‘No Parking’ signs on the following streets :

• Archibald from Nairn to Elizabeth

• St Marys from Marion to Dunkirk

• Notre Dame from Portage to Isabel

• Balmoral from Notre Dame to Ellice

• Osborne from Hay to Jubilee

• Stradbrook-Business sections around Osborne

• River-Business sections near Donald and around Osborne

• Jubilee Westbound from Pembina to Cockburn

The parking ban will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.