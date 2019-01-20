Featured
Parking restricted during city snow hauling operation
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019
The City of Winnipeg is reminding drivers that a major snow hauling operation means parking will be restricted on several streets Sunday.
It says to watch for ‘No Parking’ signs on the following streets :
• Archibald from Nairn to Elizabeth
• St Marys from Marion to Dunkirk
• Notre Dame from Portage to Isabel
• Balmoral from Notre Dame to Ellice
• Osborne from Hay to Jubilee
• Stradbrook-Business sections around Osborne
• River-Business sections near Donald and around Osborne
• Jubilee Westbound from Pembina to Cockburn
The parking ban will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.