    Parking spots could be cut from Winnipeg's Burrows Avenue

    Burrows Avenue could see a cut to some of its parking spots.
    Winnipeg’s public service is recommending that the city cut down more than 30 parking spots along Burrows Avenue, citing safety concerns.

    This recommendation comes as the City of Winnipeg is working to prevent the disproportionate number of ‘t-bone’ crashes on Burrows between Main and McPhillips Streets.

    According to the public service, it would be safer for drivers to cross Burrows if parking was not permitted within 15 metres of these intersections, which are controlled by stop signs. It notes that trimming down the parking spots would give drivers a better view of oncoming traffic.

    Now, the public service recommends a cut of 33 parking spots along Burrows.

    Between 2016 and 2020, drivers reported 110 right-angle collisions on that stretch of Burrows, with about two-thirds of these crashes ending in injury.

    Winnipeg city councillors will discuss the public service’s recommendation next week.

