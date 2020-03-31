WINNIPEG -- The City of Brandon announced Tuesday the public can expect to see fencing and signs go up around various parks and public spaces within the city.

Access to Kristopher Campbell Memorial Skate Plaza has been closed effective immediately.

The City said, this is an effort to ensure community cooperation and to fight against the spread of COVID-19. The move is also in compliance with the Province’s order to limit public gatherings.

Basketball hoops will be removed and access to picnic shelters and gazebos will be restricted. As the weather warms up, tennis nets and volleyball nets will also not be installed.

The City of Brandon also reminded residents and visitors that any city maintained playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment stations are off limits until further notice.

Anyone who wants to access parks, green spaces, off-leash dog parks, and walking or biking trails that will remain open must practice safe physical distancing practices that have been laid out by the Province of Manitoba.