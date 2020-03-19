WINNIPEG -- Parks Canada has announced it will suspend visitor services to all national sites in the country, effective immediately, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of Canadians,

All national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas will close its visitor services until further notice.

It said only basic critical operations will continue and the situation is being re-evaluated on an ongoing basis.

Visitors can still access front country, back country and accessible green spaces, though they need to remember they are responsible for their own safety.

PROVINCIAL PARKS STAYING OPEN

Provincial parks in Manitoba will remain open for the time being, but there are some changes in place.

In Wednesday’s update from the province, it was announced interpretive centres will be closed and interpretive programming will be cancelled.

Campground reservations will be open to selected areas.

The government, however, did say this is an evolving situation.