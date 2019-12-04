WINNIPEG -- A Wolseley woman convicted of second-degree murder in an April 2017 homicide is expected to find out Wednesday how soon she’ll be eligible for parole.

Brenda Lee Schuff was found guilty in July 2019 in the death of her neighbour Judy Kenny.

The hearing will determine her eligibility for parole.

The conviction carries with it a mandatory life sentence.

THE TRIAL

Kenny, a former CTV receptionist, was found dead in the kitchen of her home on Camden Place on April 10, 2017. During the June 2019 trial, court heard she had been beaten, stomped, and stabbed 23 times.

Court heard the two neighbours were not previously known to each other. They met hours before Kenny’s death when Schuff helped Kenny look for a missing dog. They went back to Kenny’s home for a drink and talked before Kenny was found dead.

During the trial, Schuff’s lawyers argued she acted in self-defence after Kenny initiated an attack. Prosecutors argued Schuff acted out of anger, and committed second-degree murder based on the nature and number of wounds inflicted on Kenny.

Schuff testified in her own defence, telling court she saw a knife in Kenny’s hand and knew Kenny was going to kill her. Schuff said she punched Kenny two or three times before “everything flickered and went dark.”

Jury members were asked by Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Saull to provide recommendations on how much time Schuff should serve before becoming eligible for parole. Six jurors suggested 10 years, four suggested 15 years and two didn’t give recommendations. The sentencing judge will take the recommendation into consideration.

