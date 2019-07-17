

CTV News Winnipeg





Highway 6 just north of Woodlands, Man., is reopened following a single vehicle rollover, said the RCMP Wednesday.

Const. Julie Courchene told CTV News RCMP were called to the scene of the crash at 6:30 a.m.

She added five people were in the vehicle at the time and one person had fairly serious injuries. In total, four people were taken to hospital.

Highway 6 was closed between roads 82 and 84 North. Drivers were redirected to Highway 248, which reconnects with Highway 6.

Woodlands is located about 60 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.