Part of Highway 6 reopens following motor vehicle collision
Part of Highway 6 is closed due to a motor vehicle collision. File image.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 7:58AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 9:23AM CST
Highway 6 just north of Woodlands, Man., is reopened following a single vehicle rollover, said the RCMP Wednesday.
Const. Julie Courchene told CTV News RCMP were called to the scene of the crash at 6:30 a.m.
She added five people were in the vehicle at the time and one person had fairly serious injuries. In total, four people were taken to hospital.
Highway 6 was closed between roads 82 and 84 North. Drivers were redirected to Highway 248, which reconnects with Highway 6.
Woodlands is located about 60 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.