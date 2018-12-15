

CTV Winnipeg





A section of the Pembina Highway will be closed to traffic this weekend for the demolition of the CN Bridge.

Pembina Highway will be closed northbound and southbound between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street starting Friday at 8 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 4 a.m.

The construction is part of the Southwest Rapid Transit (Stage 2) project and will take place around the clock.

Winnipeg Transit and emergency vehicles will still have access to this portion of the road.

According to a news release from the City of Winnipeg, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to access the road through a shuttle service with two pick-up and drop-off locations:

1. North of the underpass on the east side of Pembina Highway, opposite Harrow Street

2. South of the underpass on the east side, at the Jubilee Avenue yield onto Pembina Highway.

The city advises that anyone driving in this area should plan for extra travel time and use other routes on Osborne Street, Waverley Street or Kenaston Boulevard.