Partial solar eclipse passes over Manitoba

Manitobans gathered to watch a rare celestial event on Monday.

A total solar eclipse travelled across North America, with the sun going directly behind the moon throughout Monday afternoon.

Manitoba was not under the path of totality, but parties at the University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg and The Leaf allowed people to view the eclipse safely.

People in Ontario and the Maritimes had the best view of the eclipse on Monday.

Canadians will have a chance to see a total solar eclipse again in 2044.