WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Partial solar eclipse passes over Manitoba

    Share

    Manitobans gathered to watch a rare celestial event on Monday.

    A total solar eclipse travelled across North America, with the sun going directly behind the moon throughout Monday afternoon.

    Manitoba was not under the path of totality, but parties at the University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg and The Leaf allowed people to view the eclipse safely.

    People in Ontario and the Maritimes had the best view of the eclipse on Monday.

    Canadians will have a chance to see a total solar eclipse again in 2044.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Everything you need to know about solar eclipses

    The eclipse moved over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covered the sun, day transformed to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News