Parts of Manitoba affected by smoke from Saskatchewan forest fires

Sask. wildfire update

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada's first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island