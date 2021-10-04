Parts of Manitoba affected by smoke from Saskatchewan forest fires
Environment Canada has issued air quality statements for parts of west central and northern Manitoba as smoke from the Saskatchewan wildfires is affecting these areas.
The weather agency has issued a warning for a number of communities, including Grand Rapids, The Pas and Thompson, saying there are elevated pollution levels. It notes that the smoke from the fires north of Hudson Bay, Sask., is elevating air quality health index (AQHI) values.
Improvements to the AQHI values are expected to spread eastward throughout Monday as the winds shift.
The smoky conditions have also caused a road closure. Highway 11 from Fort Alexander to Pine Fall is closed due to smoke in the area.
Environment Canada notes that due to the smoky conditions, people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath. Children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases are particularly at risk.
Those who live or are travelling in any of the areas affected by the wildfires need to be aware of the possible health concerns, as even a healthy person can experience sore eyes, tears, coughing and a runny nose.
Environment Canada encourages Manitobans living in the areas affected by the smoke to limit their outdoor activity and/or strenuous physical activity; stay inside or move to areas with cleaner air; turn off furnaces and air conditioning units that bring smoke inside; and avoid smoking or burning other materials to keep the indoor air cleaner.
A full list of the communities with air quality advisories can be found online.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Leaked 'Pandora' records show how the powerful shield assets
A new report sheds light on how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars over the past quarter-century.
Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada's first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public.
MIS can develop in adults after acute COVID-19 infection, study finds
A new study has found that multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious immune response that has predominantly been reported in children, can also occur in adults after acute COVID-19 infection.
Nova Scotia's proof-of-vaccination policy launches for non-essential services, events
Nova Scotia's proof-of-vaccination policy takes effect Monday, with anyone aged 12 and up now required to prove they are fully inoculated against COVID-19 to access non-essential services and activities.
NEW | Defence minister says Operation LASER nurses will help Alberta battle COVID-19
A military contingent is expected to be in position today to decide where to deploy eight critical care nurses who will help Alberta fight COVID-19.
Detective who investigated Cecilia Zhang murder reveals moment he knew her mother wasn't the killer
The detective who investigated the murder of nine-year-old Cecilia Zhang said he first accused the little girl's mother of the crime but there was one moment in the police interview that made him immediately know it wasn't her.
William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, rocketing into space next week
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space -- boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
New Zealand's government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus.
Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed U.S. Capitol riot
A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests.
