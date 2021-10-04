Parts of Manitoba affected by smoke from Saskatchewan forest fires

WINNIPEG -

Environment Canada has issued air quality statements for parts of west central and northern Manitoba as smoke from the Saskatchewan wildfires is affecting these areas.

The weather agency has issued a warning for a number of communities, including Grand Rapids, The Pas and Thompson, saying there are elevated pollution levels. It notes that the smoke from the fires north of Hudson Bay, Sask., is elevating air quality health index (AQHI) values.

Improvements to the AQHI values are expected to spread eastward throughout Monday as the winds shift.

The smoky conditions have also caused a road closure. Highway 11 from Fort Alexander to Pine Fall is closed due to smoke in the area.

Environment Canada notes that due to the smoky conditions, people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath. Children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases are particularly at risk.

Those who live or are travelling in any of the areas affected by the wildfires need to be aware of the possible health concerns, as even a healthy person can experience sore eyes, tears, coughing and a runny nose.

Environment Canada encourages Manitobans living in the areas affected by the smoke to limit their outdoor activity and/or strenuous physical activity; stay inside or move to areas with cleaner air; turn off furnaces and air conditioning units that bring smoke inside; and avoid smoking or burning other materials to keep the indoor air cleaner.

A full list of the communities with air quality advisories can be found online.