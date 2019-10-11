A rough storm that brought winter-like conditions to Manitoba left behind upwards of 20 centimetres of snow in certain areas and produced strong wind gusts, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The government agency released a list of snowfall accumulations across Manitoba, showing Schanzenfeld, Morden, and Baldur were hit the hardest with more than 20 centimetres of the white stuff.

Environment Canada said a large Colorado low hit the province on Thursday, bringing rain along the Ontario Boarder and wet snow in southern Manitoba.

Here are ECCC’s snow levels as of Friday morning:

Schanzenfeld: 23 cm

Morden: 20 cm

Baldur: 20 cm

Morris: 19 cm

Argyle: 17 cm

Holland: 11 cm

Saint Pierre Jolys: 10 cm

Marquette: 9 cm

Near Portage la Prairie : 9 cm

Steinbach : 7 cm

Environement Canada also provided the following rainfall accumulations in Manitoba as of Friday morning:

Sprague Lake: 40 mm

Flanders Lake: 39 mm

Falcon Lake: 36 mm

Elma: 34 mm

Hadashville: 33 mm

Woodridge: 32 mm

Great Falls: 32 mm

Sprague: 30 mm

Environment Canada said wind gusts in Winnipeg peaked at 80 kilometres per hour at around 8:30 Friday morning. Wind gusts in Windygates peaked at 85 kilometres per hour at 7 a.m.

Environment and Climate Change Canada added that this is an ongoing system, saying further updates will be made throughout the day.