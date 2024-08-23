Parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under heat warning as humid temperatures set to roll in

A heat warning has been issued for a portion of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warning Friday evening, noting humidex values are expected to reach 38C over the next two days.

"Humid conditions begin Saturday, continue Saturday night and Sunday, with humidity dropping Sunday night," ECCC said.

An airmass is moving into southern Manitoba from the U.S. which will provide all the humidity.

ECCC recommends that people limit their time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and stay in cool areas if possible.

"Extreme heat can affect everyone's health. The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues."

Parts of western Manitoba and areas near Lake Winnipeg are not currently under the warning.