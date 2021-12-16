Parts of northern Manitoba to be hit by blizzard conditions on Thursday

Parts of northern Manitoba will be hit by blizzard conditions on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for Churchill and York, saying the areas will see falling snow and north winds of 60 gusting to 90 km/h. The weather agency notes the blizzard conditions will continue through the day and improve by Thursday night.

Environment Canada warns that travel in this area will be “hazardous” due to reduced visibility.

Those who have to travel are advised to let other people know their schedule and destination, and to carry an emergency kit and cellphone.

The weather agency is also reminding people to make sure their pets and outdoor animals have shelter.

Public Safety Canada encourages people to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit that includes water, food, medicine, a first aid kit, and a flashlight.