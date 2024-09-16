Parts of Northwestern Ontario under tornado watch

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado watch for parts of northwestern Ontario on Monday, saying the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.

According to the weather agency, conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms in several communities, including Kenora and Fort Frances, on Monday afternoon and evening. Possible hazards include tornadoes, toonie-sized hail and torrential downpours.

Other communities, such as Dryden, Ignace, and Sioux Lookout are under a severe thunderstorm watch,

ECCC is warning residents to be prepared and take cover if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, it is recommended you go indoors to a room on the lowest level of a building, away from outside walls and windows. If you can, leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, and trailers and move to a strong building. As a last resort, you should lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

In Winnipeg, there is currently a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms today, but no watches or warnings have been issued.