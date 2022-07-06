Parts of southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings

There is a chance that severe thunderstorms could sweep across parts of southern Manitoba.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the southern part of the province either has a severe thunderstorm watch or warning in place.

The warnings are currently in place for:

• Portage la Prairie – Headingley – Brunkild – Carman; and

• Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer;

ECCC said a dangerous thunderstorm is being tracked through these areas and it could potentially produce strong winds, heavy rain, and hail up to the size of a ping pong ball.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," ECCC said online.

Warnings are issued when a storm can produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Several areas in southern and eastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg are under severe thunderstorm watches.

ECCC said conditions are favourable to create dangerous thunderstorms.

"Thunderstorms are expected today in advance of a weak low-pressure system. Some of these thunderstorms may be severe."